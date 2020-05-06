Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Rambus worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,801,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Rambus’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $214,018. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.26.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

