Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 392,285 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,565,000 after purchasing an additional 387,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 253,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

