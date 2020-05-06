Strs Ohio Has $684,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JLL shares. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

