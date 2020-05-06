Raymond James & Associates Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 290,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVG opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

