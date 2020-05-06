Raymond James & Associates Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.18% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,467,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $88.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

