Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Dorman Products worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 98.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

