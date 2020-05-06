Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

ACGL stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

