Raymond James & Associates Sells 44,902 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,902 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

