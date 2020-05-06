Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Main Street Capital worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $8,924,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.