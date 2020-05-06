Raymond James & Associates Buys 24,695 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Albany International worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albany International by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Albany International by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albany International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

