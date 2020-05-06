LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,346 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LYFT were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

LYFT stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

