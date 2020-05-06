Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $26,461,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.76.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

