Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in HubSpot by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $215.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

