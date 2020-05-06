Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245,044 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 632,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.