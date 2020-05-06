Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,443 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in J2 Global were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,553,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after buying an additional 355,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,724,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

J2 Global stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

