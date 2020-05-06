Raymond James & Associates Has $3.18 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

EQNR stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

