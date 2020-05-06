Raymond James & Associates Has $3.19 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.