Raymond James & Associates Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.