Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,827,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 634,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.