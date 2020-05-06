Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Hercules Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

