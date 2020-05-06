IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

