TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 209.40 ($2.75).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.41)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of TIFS opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $856.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.89. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.95%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.