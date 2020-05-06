Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

