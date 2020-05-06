James H. Richardson Sells 3,250 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.