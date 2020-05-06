James H. Richardson Sells 3,250 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ARE opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
