Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,367 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

