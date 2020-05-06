4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,938.33 ($38.65).

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($37.10) to GBX 2,215 ($29.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on 4imprint Group to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 1,856 ($24.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,067.31 ($14.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 46.16 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $20.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

