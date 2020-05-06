UBS Group AG Has $95,000 Stock Position in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Wrap Technologies worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 5,601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRTC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.35 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Wrap Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

