W. Bruce Jennings Acquires 2,032 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director W. Bruce Jennings acquired 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,913.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,978. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W. Bruce Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, W. Bruce Jennings bought 2,025 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $19,926.00.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

