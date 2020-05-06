Sandra Bodnyk Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $259.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFIS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.