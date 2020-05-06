Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.40

Press coverage about Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) has been trending very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telson Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVE TSN opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Telson Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

Get Telson Mining alerts:

Telson Mining Company Profile

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.