Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.60

Media headlines about Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tenaga Nasional Bhd earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

