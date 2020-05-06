Very Critical News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Price

News articles about Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a media sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Roche stock opened at $347.75 on Wednesday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $254.04 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.84.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

