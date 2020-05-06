Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.71

News headlines about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a news impact score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LUV opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

