Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -2.69

Media coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

DAL stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.79. The company has a market capitalization of $442.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 526 ($6.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

