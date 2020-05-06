Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON BBY opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.28. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($4.14).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.