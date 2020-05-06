Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Avcorp Industries earned a news impact score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TSE AVP opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. Avcorp Industries has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.31 million for the quarter.

Avcorp Industries Company Profile

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

