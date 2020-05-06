Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -4.60

News coverage about Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) has been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Avon Products earned a media sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Avon Products stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

