Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bandwidth earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Bandwidth stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4,874.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $2,725,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

