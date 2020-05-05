Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

