Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,760 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Boston Partners increased its stake in Intel by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 76,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

