Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

