Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

