Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

