Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $201.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

