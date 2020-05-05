JSF Financial LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

