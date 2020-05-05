Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.