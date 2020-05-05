Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

