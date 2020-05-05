Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,320.16. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

