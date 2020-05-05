Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.