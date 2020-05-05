Narwhal Capital Management Buys 20,794 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

